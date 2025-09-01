South-South leaders mourn Solomon Arase, hail him as “National Hero of Special Class”

Solomon Arase

ABUJA—The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South region, has expressed deep grief over the death of former Inspector-General of Police and ex-Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, describing him as a “national hero of special class.”

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, and National Publicity Secretary, Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PANDEF said it received with “shock, pain, and total devastation” the news of Arase’s passing on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

The forum hailed the late Arase as a towering figure in Nigeria’s law enforcement history, a distinguished academic, lawyer, and a patriotic leader whose career was defined by excellence, justice, and commitment to national security.

“Dr. Arase’s remarkable career was characterized by his unwavering commitment to excellence, his passion for justice, and his tireless efforts to promote safety and security across the country,” PANDEF said.

The body recalled his contributions to the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, noting that his diligence earned him respect within and outside the security community.

PANDEF also highlighted Arase’s close ties with the Niger Delta, recalling his tenure as Chairman of its Edo State chapter before rising to become a member of its Board of Trustees. “His acceptance to serve as a state chapter chairman, despite his towering national profile, was a demonstration of humility, love for his people, and zest for the development of the Niger Delta,” the statement added.

While mourning his death, PANDEF described him as “a true leader, mentor, and role model whose humility, kindness, and generosity of spirit touched many lives.”

The forum extended condolences to his family, the people of Sabongida Ora in Edo State, and Nigerians at large, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

“Arase will forever be remembered in the annals of the country’s history as a Nigerian hero of special class,” PANDEF declared.