Soludo plans new airport at industrial park

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is planning to build a new airport in Ndikelionwu, Orumba North local government area, as part of his administration’s desire to transform the state into a smart mega city.

Speaking during a tour of the site of the proposed airport, the Managing Director of Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport, Umueri, Mr. Martins Nwafor, said that the visit was to identify a suitable and flyable location where the state government can establish an airport alongside the proposed industrial park within an aerotropolis.

Nwafor, who also chairs the newly inaugurated Airport and Aerotropolis Committee, described the project as a game changer that would unlock untapped economic opportunities in the state.

According to him, the integration of aviation infrastructure with the surrounding commercial, residential, and logistics facilities would create a dynamic airport-driven city capable of attracting significant investment.

He added that the development of multiple airports across Anambra will accelerate industrialisation and foster the state’s overall growth.

In their separate remarks, the former President-General of Ndikelionwu Welfare Association, Hon. Fabian Nwosu, and the association’s Vice President, Hon. Ifesinachi Chukwurah Onwurah, expressed gratitude to the state government for siting the project in their community.

They pledged the people’s full support, security, and cooperation to ensure the successful take-off and completion of the airport.

Other dignitaries who were with Nwafor during the tour included the MD/CEO of Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited, Prof. Charles O. Ofoegbu; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi, founder of Sliding Towers, Architect. Chukwudi Ezenwa; as well as community chiefs and elders of Ndikelionwu.

Geologists and geophysicists from the Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited, who carried out mapping of the location were also present.