Soludo mourns death of Arise TV anchor

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of Miss Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a news anchor with Arise News Channel, Abuja.

Maduagwu, a lawyer and journalist from Anambra State, was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.

In his condolence message, Governor Soludo described Miss Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie, as a shining star whose life and career were cut short in their prime.

“At just 29 years old, she had already distinguished herself as a news anchor, reporter, and producer with Arise News Channel, where her vibrant voice and professional excellence connected with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

“A lawyer by training and a journalist by passion, Sommie exemplified the industrious and excellence-driven spirit for which Anambra indigenes are renowned,” Soludo said.

The governor noted that her passing is not only a personal tragedy to her family but also a loss to Anambra State, the journalism profession, and the nation at large.

According to him, “that such a promising young woman, who worked diligently to inform and educate the public, should meet such a violent and senseless end is deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

“On behalf of the government and the entire people of Anambra State, I extend heartfelt condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, colleagues at Arise News Channel, and all who knew and loved her.”

Governor Soludo also urged the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he concluded.