Soludo Inaugurates 489-member governorship campaign council

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated a 489-member Governorship Campaign Council for the November 8, 2025, election.

Governor Soludo, who performed the inauguration ceremony at the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, regional office in Awka, described the membership as people carefully chosen out of the 8.5 million Anambra people to help midwife the message of hope to the grassroot ahead of the election.

While appreciating the founding fathers of the party for paying the sacrifice since 2002 when APGA was established, the governor thanked members of the Council for accepting to serve, describing the party as an idea.

He tasked them on the major role, which is at the polling units, wards, local government level.

He went down memory lane concerning the checkered history of the party, assuring that under the APGA banner, his administration will continue to work and commission projects for the good of the people.

The Director General of the Council, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who stressed that the people have been chosen to carry the banner of victory for the reelection of Governor Soludo, reminded them that they have been enlisted on a mission to campaign as the underdogs to unknown opponents.

He asked them to bring their best to the forefront with their ideas, energy and relentless commitment, expressing optimism that the victory is assured in all the polling units across the state.

The National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, the Anambra State APGA Chairman, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Chief Ifeyinwa Obegolu, Dr. Paschal Agbodike, Senator Emmanuel Nwachukwu, among others described Governor Soludo as Anambra’s consensus candidate because of his track record of development in the state and pledged their total support.