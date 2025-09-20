Soludo hosts Ebuka Obi at Anambra govt house

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has received Evangelist Ebuka Obi of Zion Ministry at the Government House in Awka.

The governor, on Saturday, posted on X a video of the time he spent with Obi on Friday.

Soludo stated, “I received Evangelist Ebuka Obi of the Zion Ministry at the Light House, Awka. I was on ground earlier to commission the free Psychiatric Hospital and old people’s home built in Aguleri by the Seraphic Foundation — the charity arm of the Zion Ministry. Evangelist Ebuka Obi has demonstrated the true essence of Christianity by this very act.”

The governor expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Obi to support the poor and vulnerable across the state.

“While on earth, we must do the work of God. May Anambra continue to win,” he added.

The video showed Obi addressing the people after visiting the Government House. The cleric said he had never seen such a beautiful edifice before, referring to the newly constructed Government House.