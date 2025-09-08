Soludo has taken Anambra, no vacancy in govt house — Metchie

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The President-General of the Umueri General Assembly, Chief (Amb.) Dr. John Metchie, has declared that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has ‘taken’ Anambra State, insisting there is ‘no vacancy’ in the Government House ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Metchie, a United Nations Peace Ambassador, international business figure and Deputy Commander-General (Intelligence) of the Nigerian Forest Security Service, made the remarks while speaking to journalists during the 2025 Umueri New Yam Festival at the weekend.

He said the people of Anambra had resolved to support the governor and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, for a second term.

“The people of Anambra have collectively resolved to re-elect the governor and his deputy to continue and consolidate their developmental strides,” he said.

Metchie argued that no serious contender was challenging Soludo in the forthcoming election, adding that the governor’s performance in office had surpassed public expectations.

“In my view, there is no vacancy in the Anambra State Government House,” he stated.

He added that he was mobilising at the grassroots level to back the governor, saying the Omambala region would deliver votes in his favour.

“The entire Omambala region will vote en masse for Soludo. I personally stand behind him and will work to ensure victory,” he said.

He also noted that youths, women and community stakeholders in the region were aligned in their support for Soludo’s re-election, which he described as ‘non-negotiable.’

Metchie further advised other aspirants in the race to reconsider their ambitions, suggesting they contest in other states instead.