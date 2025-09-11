Soludo condoles family of victim of OCHA Brigade/traders clash, promises thorough investigation

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has condoled with the family of Miss Chinwe Igwe, who lost her life during a clash between operatives of the OCHA Brigade and traders at the Onitsha Market.

The governor met with representatives of the Igwe family from Ikwo in Ebonyi State at the Onitsha North Local Government headquarters, where he assured them of a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. He emphasized that any security operative found culpable would be prosecuted.

Governor Soludo also visited a private hospital in Onitsha to sympathize with an injured victim, as well as two others receiving treatment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

He stressed the need for security operatives to adhere strictly to established protocols to avoid preventable tragedies, noting that “every life matters.”

While commending law enforcement agencies for their swift response, Soludo urged them to sustain efforts in maintaining peace and order across the state.