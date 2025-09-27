Soldiers rescue 8 commuters abducted on Okene–Auchi Highway

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Police, have rescued eight commuters abducted by gunmen along the Okene–Auchi Highway in Okene Local Government Area of the state.

Sources disclosed that the incident occurred on Friday at Tyre village, when nine armed men dressed in military camouflage intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Big Joe Ventures Ltd.

The bus, with registration number FUG 13 XY, was conveying 12 passengers from Abuja to Benin, Edo State, when the attackers struck and whisked the passengers into the bush.

According to sources privy to the incident, the troops and vigilante groups mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums.

Ammunition was recovered, while eight victims, including the driver, were rescued unhurt.

The source added that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining four passengers still in captivity, with security operatives combing the surrounding forest.