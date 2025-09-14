Sola Allyson, Kent Edunjobi, Bidemi Olaoba, Lilian Nneji for Lulli Concert

Popular artistes, Sola Allyson,Yinka Alaseyori, Kent Edunjobi ,Bidemi Olaoba has been scheduled to minister at Luli Concert season 9 on Friday 3rd October, 2025 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan Lagos.

The convener of Luli Concert, Dr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, commenting on this year’s edition tagged’ Garment of Praise’ noted that Luli Concert is a gospel music festival organized by El-Berachah Worship Ministry that seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

According to him, this edition will usher in great and mighty testimonies because God has spoken prophetically in Isaiah 62 that Nigeria will no longer be called forsaken and desolate, but a delight some land and it will yield her increase. God wants to exchange ashes for beauty,God wants to anoint with oil of gladness instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of spirit of heaviness.

Adebayo said God is willing to rebuild every broken walls in the midst challenges the country is facing as long as the people are willing to come to God’s presence with pure heart and clean hands.

Yetunde Akinlalu, chairperson of Luli Concert 2025, noted that the vision of Luli Concert remains firmly anchored in cultivating vibrant worship among believers.

“Our theme this year is ‘Garment of Praise’ — a reminder that praise is both our response and our weapon in times of trial.Despite the challenges our nation faces, there is so much to give thanks for. It’s therefore vital that we raise our voices in worship, prayer, and praise this year,” she said.

Other artistes expected at the concert are Toluwanisings, glorious twins, Evangelist Akin Adebayo, CCC Ibukun-Orisun Iye, Lilian Nneji,CCC Central led by Dr. Rotimi Olaosebikan CCC Apete Choir among others.

Other activities before the d-day include a music master class on 18th September at Lagos Airport Hotel, Lulli walk on 20th a physical and spiritual exercise at the Teslim Balogun stadium Surulere, Lulii watchnight,24 September, Back to school outreach,25th September, Lagos open mic,27 September at the MUSON centre and medical outreach on 2,October.