Sokoto Youth Alliance trains 50 social media influencers to showcase Gov Aliyu’s projects

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto Youth Strategic Alliance has organized a one-day intensive training for 50 social media influencers aimed at amplifying the achievements of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

The training, themed “Harnessing the Power of Digital Influence,” was designed to equip young digital voices with tools and strategies to promote the administration’s people-oriented policies and transformational projects.

Convener of the program, Musa Kasan Sokoto, said the initiative was conceived to properly document and project the governor’s performance within two years in office.

“We live in a digital world where information spreads within seconds. It is important to use this powerful tool to amplify the progress and development Sokoto State has witnessed under Governor Ahmed Aliyu,” he stated.

The event featured a panel discussion with government officials, technocrats, and development experts, who provided insights into ongoing projects and engaged with participants eager to tell Sokoto’s story.

State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Zayyana, highlighted the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and impact-driven budgeting.

“Every project initiated has direct relevance to the lives of our citizens. We are glad that the youth are stepping in to amplify these efforts,” Zayyana said.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kangiwa, pointed to progress in road construction, housing projects, and urban renewal schemes across the state.

“From rural communities to metropolitan areas, Sokoto is witnessing unprecedented transformation. These projects are not just infrastructure; they are lifelines for economic growth and social mobility,” Kangiwa noted.

Secretary of the Projects Verification Committee, Alhaji Umar Yabo, urged participants to uphold credibility in their work.

“The responsibility of a digital influencer is heavy. While projecting government achievements, you must also maintain accuracy, fairness, and professionalism to sustain public trust,” he cautioned.

Participants expressed optimism about their new role. One of the trainees, Hadiza Muhammad, said the program had broadened her understanding of digital advocacy.

“This training has opened our eyes to the importance of fact-based storytelling. We are now better equipped to showcase our state positively,” she said.

The program ended with a charge to the influencers to see themselves as ambassadors of Sokoto’s development agenda—using their platforms not only to highlight the governor’s stewardship but also to inspire greater citizens’ participation in governance.