Sokoto moves toward self reliance in family Planning as State approves ₦100m FP budget

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– In what has been described as a landmark step towards strengthening healthcare delivery, Sokoto State has set the pace in Northern Nigeria by approving ₦100 million in its 2025 budget to support family planning programs, even as The Challenge Initiative (TCI) concluded its formal intervention in the state.

The development was announced Wednesday at the conference hall of Umar Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic during a stakeholders’ meeting on “Sustaining Sokoto State to Self Reliance in Family Planning”.

The meeting brought together government officials, healthcare professionals, civil society, and community leaders who have been pivotal to the success of TCI family planning interventions in the state.

Delivering his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Bello Marnona described the event as both a moment of reflection and a renewed commitment to the future of Sokoto’s health sector. He emphasized that the state government under Governor Ahmed Aliyu is determined to ensure no woman, child, or family is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.

Dr. Marnona noted that family planning remains a critical pillar in improving maternal and child health, reducing poverty, and driving socio economic growth. He urged stakeholders not to relent in advocacy and mobilization, stressing that “sustaining the gains made is a collective responsibility that goes beyond government alone.”

Speaking on behalf of TCI, the Chief of Party Nigeria, Dr. Taiwo Johnson, said that though the initiative was officially winding down its activities in Sokoto, TCI will continue to provide technical support to ensure the sustainability of family planning programs in the state.

“TCI is not leaving Sokoto behind. While the project phase is ending, our technical expertise will remain available to strengthen capacities, improve service delivery, and ensure the gains we have achieved together are not lost,” Dr. Johnson reassured. Adding that TCI had presence in 22 states of the federation.

In her goodwill message, the Executive Secretary Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Larai Aliyu, expressed profound appreciation to TCI for its unwavering support since 2022. She acknowledged that the partnership has greatly enhanced Sokoto’s capacity in health related programs, particularly in reproductive health and family planning.

Dr. Aliyu announced to the gathering that Governor Ahmed Aliyu had graciously approved ₦100 million in the 2025 budget to support family planning programs, a first in the history of the state.

The disclosure drew loud applause from participants, who hailed the government’s commitment to sustaining healthcare reforms.

She described the move as a bold demonstration of political will, noting that such budgetary commitment would boost access to contraceptives, expand service coverage, and consolidate on the successes recorded during TCI’s intervention.

Other speakers including the media at the event underscored the need for community ownership of family planning initiatives, stressing that sustainability can only be achieved when local actors, traditional institutions, and civil society take the lead in advocacy and service delivery.

The meeting also highlighted success stories recorded under TCI’s support, including improved capacity of health workers, increased public awareness, and stronger collaboration between government and partners in driving reproductive health services.

As the curtains fall on TCI’s direct engagement in Sokoto, stakeholders resolved to deepen collaboration, enhance domestic resource mobilization, and ensure family planning remains a priority in the state’s healthcare agenda.

The Sokoto State Government’s ₦100 million allocation marks a historic turning point, signaling a transition from donor dependency to self reliance in healthcare financing.

For many in attendance including the state Program Manager TCI Dr Bello Abubakar Kilgori, the message was clear: Sokoto is ready to sustain the momentum, protect the gains, and chart a future where family planning is fully integrated into the state’s health system.