Sokoto, Kebbi superhighway to gulp N3 trillion –Umahi 

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, says Sokoto and Kebbi states axis of superhighway project will engulf about N3 trillion.

Umahi disclosed this on Friday when he inspected the 40 kilometres section 1A cleared on the ongoing superhighway project along Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He dispelled the rumors that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had neglected Northwest in the execution of projects across the country.

”The legacy highway projects are part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to improve road network and train service connectivity across the six geopolitical zones, to boost socio-economic development.

”The projects included the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Corridor; 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Road, Calabar-Abuja superhighway, 482km TransSaharan road, and 439km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road.

”The projects were designed as concrete road with lighting, installment of CCTV cameras, health, tragic and security stations and other facilities, to enhance prompt response to emergencies, ” he said.

He explained that Sokoto-Badagry superhighway project starting from Illela in Sokoto to Badagry in Lagos was a testimony of Tinubu’s commitment to enhance peoples lives and rejuvenate socio economic activities in the nation at large.

The minister added that besides four legacy projects, Tinubu’s administration had embarked on reconstruction of a concrete road from Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria along with other Kano-Abuja, Kano- Katsina road projects among others.

”All the projects are ongoing and the President promised to complete all the project within the stipulated periods.

“Before the end of 2026, the 120 kilometres of superhighway project from Sokoto axis will be completed.

”Northwest has the highest share when it comes to infrastructure provision by the present administration as Kebbi has about N2 trillion while Sokoto N1 trillion of this Sokoto-Badagry superhighway project.

” This is worthy of commendation and deserve more support to the president and his administration,” he said.

The minister explained that the project was a 48 years dream of late President Shehu Shagari actualised by President Tinubu stressing that in five year coming it would be completed and become a success.

He highlighted that President had mandated him that none of the projects including Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) tax credit scheme should stop for the benefits of Nigerians.

Umahi commended Hightech Construction Company Ltd. handling the project, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Inspector General of Police (I-GP) Department of State Security Services (DSS) and other security agencies for ensuring smooth conduct of the project.

He further commended Sokoto state government for its commitment on the Federal Government projects successes and urged community members to continue their support to project handlers.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Works, Mr Bello Goronyo, said that the Northwest region had immensely benefited from President Tinubu’s initiatives and described Sokoto-Badagry superhighway as “game changer”.

Goronyo said the project was enough to attract more votes to Tinubu in 2027 as more projects were spread across various parts of the country including the northwest region.

The Director, Bridges and Design in the Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Musa Sa’idu, said the projects were being executed in accordance with the specifications noting that the alignments were considered based on the peculiarity conditions observed when the project started.

A representative of the contracting firm, Mr Dany Abboud, said they were working on 10 kilometres section on both section 1A and 1B simultaneously and have achieved 10 kilometres on both sides.

Abboud said that the company was working in harmony with government officials and community members.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Community Engagement, Northwest, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko-Yakasai, expressed optimism that the project would attract more economic investments, facilitate growth and uplifting social development in the region.

Tanko-Yakasai said the President had demonstrated that he was for the northwest in recognition of the infrastructural projects and other programmes sited in the region.