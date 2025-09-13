Sokoto–Badagry superhighway to boost trade across West Africa – Minister

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to infrastructural development in the country, despite the prevailing economic hardship.

Speaking during a project site inspection alongside the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, in Kebbi and Sokoto States, on Friday, Goronyo highlighted the ongoing construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway as a key example of the administration’s developmental focus.

He noted that the superhighway, which spans across several states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger, will significantly boost economic and business activities along the corridor, particularly within the Sokoto and Kebbi axis. The road will eventually connect to Badagry in Lagos State.

“This project is not just for Sokoto, Kebbi, or Niger States. It is for the entire country, as it cuts across different regions before reaching Badagry in Lagos,” Goronyo said.

He emphasised the strategic importance of the project, especially its connection to the Illela International Market, where construction begins. “It’s going to open up a lot of business opportunities along this corridor, a stretch of over 1,000 kilometres linking Nigeria to Niger, Mali, and other neighbouring countries,” he added.

Describing the project as a “game changer”, the minister urged host communities to appreciate the federal government’s efforts.

“I appeal to the benefiting communities to look at what is being done and reward the President for his dedication to this region,” he said.

“We are not coming back here to campaign. Once this project is completed, we won’t need to return for campaign purposes, because Mr President has already demonstrated his love and concern for his people.”

Goronyo also commended Minister Dave Umahi for his dedication to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the area of infrastructure development.