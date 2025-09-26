Sokoto–Badagry superhighway an investment for future generations – Minister

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Goronyo, has described the ongoing Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, designed to benefit generations yet unborn.

Goronyo stated this during an inspection tour of the Sokoto section of the 1,068-kilometer project, a flagship initiative of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This superhighway is not just for today; it is an investment in the future of our children and generations to come. Its completion will transform livelihoods, open new economic opportunities, and position Sokoto as a strategic hub for national and regional trade,” Goronyo said.

The Minister, who visited communities including Silame, Katame, Gade, and Binji along the road corridor, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being executed by Hitech Construction Limited. He commended the contractors for their adherence to international construction standards.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Abdullahi Mohammed, the Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to completing the superhighway, describing it as a transformational national infrastructure project that will redefine Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

The project, he explained, is designed to:

Enhance regional integration and open trade routes between northern and southern Nigeria.

Boost economic activities through seamless movement of goods, services, and people.

Provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs, reducing unemployment and poverty.

Improve security and connectivity, ensuring safer and faster travel for Nigerians.

Goronyo also thanked security agencies for providing protection to contractors and workers, and urged host communities to continue supporting the project and take ownership of it.

As part of his tour, the Minister joined the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, in Kebbi State for a joint assessment of the project corridor. He lauded Umahi’s leadership, describing his oversight as pivotal to ensuring quality delivery and timely completion of what he called “one of Nigeria’s most ambitious road projects.”

The Ministry of Works, under the leadership of Umahi and Goronyo, reiterated its resolve to deliver modern, world-class infrastructure that will unlock Nigeria’s economic potential, foster national unity, and improve citizens’ quality of life.