Social Register: Olotu hails turnout, tasks stakeholders on sustainable impact

Dr. Funmi Olotu, National Coordinator of the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), has expressed delight at the impressive turnout of stakeholders at the engagement on advancing the National Social Register (NSR).

Olotu spoke on Monday in Lagos at the one-day meeting convened to deepen collaboration on social protection.

She noted that several governors personally attended the event, while others, such as those of Borno, Cross River and Niger, were represented by their deputies – a development she described as a “powerful demonstration of commitment.”

“The presence we have here today shows that social protection is no longer a footnote in governance. Governors are here, deputies are here, partners are here – all because we understand that poverty eradication is a collective duty,” Olotu said.

According to her, the strong representation gives renewed hope that the NSR will evolve beyond a database into a tool for tackling poverty and inequality across the federation.

“My expectation going forward is simple: let us move from data to delivery. The register is not just numbers; it is about real households that need real change. If every state commits to using this tool transparently, then Nigeria will truly be on the path of inclusive growth,” she added.

Olotu commended state governments already leveraging the register to roll out conditional cash transfers, support small businesses and empower women and youth.

She also charged civil society and development partners to hold governments accountable to ensure the system benefits the poor directly.

“This engagement must not end as a conversation. We must leave here with practical commitments, timelines, and the will to sustain interventions no matter the political season,” Olotu said.

She described the NSR as “a living instrument” that should be updated continuously to reflect the dynamic nature of poverty in the country.

“We cannot build the Nigeria of our dreams if millions remain excluded. The register must be our compass to guide every intervention to where it is most needed,” she added.