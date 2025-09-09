SNPM condemns passport fee hike, urges Govt to soften impact on citizens

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Southern Nigeria Peoples’ Mandate (SNPM) has voiced strong concern over the federal government’s recent increase in international passport fees, warning the adjustment could deepen the financial strain on many Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Monday, the group said the timing of the hike was unfortunate given the widespread economic difficulties many households are facing. SNPM called on the government to consider measures that would ease the burden on ordinary citizens.

According to information released by the Ministry of Interior, a 50-page passport is now ₦100,000 while a 100-page passport costs ₦200,000. SNPM said the new rates could reduce access to travel documents for lower-income Nigerians and urged authorities to ensure transparent implementation of the policy.

The group also raised concerns about reports of inconsistent charges at some service points and urged the relevant agencies to investigate and provide clear guidance to applicants to prevent confusion.

SNPM highlighted the broader economic pressures facing households, citing sharp increases in the prices of fuel, cooking gas, diesel and kerosene. The group urged the federal government to adopt policies aimed at stabilising the naira, easing inflationary pressures, and improving energy security — including measures to enhance domestic refining capacity and reduce dependence on fuel imports.

The organisation called for constructive dialogue with policymakers to identify practical steps that would protect vulnerable citizens while the government implements changes to public fees and services.