Smartphone use harmful to mental health of under-13s — Experts

By Sola Ogundipe

A major global study has sounded the alarm on the mental health risks of giving smartphones to children before the age of 13.

The research, published in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, analyzed data from more than 100,000 young people and found that early smartphone ownership is strongly linked to poorer mental wellbeing in adulthood.

Young adults who received their first smartphone at 12 or younger were far more likely to report suicidal thoughts, aggression, detachment from reality, poor emotional control, and low self-worth. The study drew its data from Sapien Labs’ Global Mind Project, the world’s largest database on mental well-being.

Neuroscientist Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, founder of Sapien Labs, said “Our evidence shows a profound shift in mind health among young adults who had early smartphone and social media access. These effects are not just depression and anxiety, but symptoms such as aggression and suicidal thoughts with deep societal consequences.”

The researchers found that social media access explains about 40% of the link between early smartphone use and later mental health problems, while disrupted sleep, cyberbullying and poor family relationships also play significant roles.

Among key findings, the younger a child receives their first phone, the lower their overall well-being scores in adulthood. Those with smartphones before 13 showed higher rates of suicidal thoughts, hallucinations, and detachment from reality.

Girls in particular reported lower self-worth and resilience, while boys showed declines in empathy and calmness. Although many social media platforms set 13 as the minimum age, enforcement is weak, and the average age of first smartphone ownership is falling worldwide.

Some countries, including France, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, have already restricted phones in schools. In the U.S., New York has just announced a statewide ban in schools, joining a growing list of states introducing limits.

The researchers are urging governments to act by restricting smartphone use among under-13s, mandating digital literacy lessons, and holding technology companies accountable.

“Smartphones are now an early gateway into AI-driven digital environments. The evidence suggests they are profoundly diminishing mind health and wellbeing. Waiting for absolute proof risks missing the critical window for prevention,” Thiagarajan warned.