Skit maker Sanku dies after road accident in Oyo

Sanku

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Sanku, has tragically passed away following a car accident along Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025, leaving several people injured.

Sanku and one other victim were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but the comedian was later pronounced dead.

His colleague, Ozain Comedy, confirmed the news in an Instagram Story post that read, “Rest well, soldier.”

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa also mourned him, writing on the photo-sharing app, “The pain, the effort, the strength, the struggle… walai nothing make sense. I’m heartbroken. Even film sef never come out! It does not make sense.”

Sanku, who began creating skits in 2021, rose to prominence in 2024 and quickly gained a strong fan base online, amassing over one million TikTok followers through his originality and comedic style.