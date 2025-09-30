Skipper Eye-Q launches 4th specialty eye hospital, mobile clinic in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Skipper Eye-Q, a leading provider of advanced eye care services, has commissioned its fourth specialty eye hospital in Nigeria and unveiled a new mobile eye clinic in Abuja, reaffirming its commitment to tackling preventable blindness and expanding access to quality eye care.

The launch event, attended by key stakeholders in the health sector, brought together top optometrists, association leaders, and government representatives, who commended Skipper Eye-Q for its growing impact on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the ceremony, Soumya Goel, Business Head of Skipper Eye-Q, said the organization is determined to provide world-class eye care comparable to global standards while deepening its reach across Nigeria.

“We want to bring eye care to as many places as possible so that accessibility is assured. This clinic offers all procedures and surgeries for people in Gwarinpa and beyond.

“The idea of the mobile eye clinic is to take it to nearby cities and, eventually, across Nigeria. We will conduct free screenings and ensure that people have access to quality eye care right at their doorsteps,” she said.

Group President of Skipper Eye-Q, Jitender Sachdeva, said the hospital would continue to expand across Nigeria and West Africa.

“This is our fourth facility, and in the next two months, we will inaugurate a fifth one in Lagos, already in the final stages of preparation. The idea is to make eye care affordable and accessible across all financial levels in Nigeria and beyond,” he explained.

Chief Medical Director and Founder, Dr. Ajay Sharma, announced that the hospital would also introduce home services to ease the burden on patients.

“The mobile facility is fully equipped to carry out home services, ensuring availability to all sectors of society,” he said.

Co-founder, Mr. Rajat Goel, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to inclusiveness.

“We want to treat every patient, whether wealthy or not, and give them the best care possible. We are offering some eye services that are not available in other hospitals, including stitchless cataract surgery (PECO), advanced glaucoma treatment, and complex retina surgeries such as detachment repairs and retinal lasers. With our team of doctors and optometrists, we are equipped to provide cutting-edge services,” he said.

He added that the mobile van would also support local optometrists by visiting their clinics to provide services directly to their patients, saving them the stress of referrals.

Goel expressed gratitude to Nigerians for welcoming Skipper Eye-Q.

“Being residents and partners in Nigeria, we thank you sincerely for the space and trust you have given us. Skipper Eye-Q would not be here without your support,” he concluded.

With the new facility and mobile clinic, Skipper Eye-Q aims to expand modern eye care to both urban and underserved populations, ensuring no community is left behind.

Skipper Eye-Q, which entered Nigeria nine years ago, now operates four advanced eye hospitals across the country, providing a wide range of services including diagnosis, corrective procedures, and specialized surgeries.