Six dead, nine injured in Lekki–Epe expressway crash

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck at Ibeju Bus Stop along the Lekki–Epe Expressway as six persons lost their lives in a fatal road accident involving a truck and a commercial bus.

Nine others — three men and six women — sustained varying degrees of injuries, while four other occupants reportedly escaped unhurt from the mangled wreckage.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the crash claimed the lives of two adult males, three adult females, and a child.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when a blue Volvo FL6 truck, loaded with wooden planks, rammed into a white commercial bus with registration number AKD 336 YD.

“The nine injured survivors were swiftly extricated by LASTMA officials with support from other emergency responders and immediately conveyed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Epe and Hammond Hospital for urgent medical attention,” Taofiq stated.

He added that the remains of the deceased were deposited at the FMC morgue, pending formal identification by their families. The four others who escaped unscathed were promptly attended to by the LASTMA Rescue Unit, working in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

The collaborative response ensured rapid evacuation of victims and restoration of order at the crash site.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families while lamenting the persistent menace of reckless driving on Lagos highways.

He warned motorists against overspeeding, stressing that “speed thrills, but ultimately kills,” and urged drivers to obey traffic regulations, avoid distractions, and remain fully attentive behind the wheel — especially during the Ember Months, a period historically associated with heightened vehicular movement and road accidents.