Six arrested for alleged killing of police constable in Bayelsa

The police command in Bayelsa says it has arrested six suspected cultists for allegedly killing a police constable, Oboh Goodluck in the state.

‎The Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu made this known at the funeral rites for the deceased on Friday in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Goodluck was killed in OMPADEC area of Amarata community on his way to work by a cult group on Aug. 19.

‎

‎Idu said other key suspects identified to have been involved in the murder would soon be apprehended.

‎

‎He warned attackers of police personnel to desist from it to avoid the wrath of the law.

‎

‎Idu assured the family of the deceased that his attackers would face justice.

He also assured the rank and file that the top echelon of the Nigerian Police Force would always defend them.

‎

‎The CP announced that a formal request would be sent to the Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa to make the site, where Goodluck was killed, a monument site to be remembered.

‎

‎The representative of the Ayadei/Oboh family, Comrade Kwokwo Robert, while appreciating the authorities of the Nigerian Police for the assistance in the final burial rites, called for justice for the late policeman.

Vanguard News