Singer Praiz to headline Corporate Connect Africa in Lagos

Lagos is set for another unforgettable night as Corporate Connect returns this September with an electrifying mix of soulful music, premium networking, and world-class entertainment. Headlining this edition is none other than Praiz, the award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, renowned for his rich vocals and timeless hits.

The September edition is billed to hold on Friday September 26, 2025 at the Trib3 Lagos, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Praiz’s music has captured hearts across Africa and beyond, and his presence at Corporate Connect promises an evening filled with soul-stirring performances, high energy, and the perfect atmosphere for professionals to unwind after a demanding month. His artistry perfectly aligns with Corporate Connect’s vision — where meaningful connections meet premium entertainment.

Since its inception, Corporate Connect Africa has established itself as Lagos’ premier networking and lifestyle hub, bringing together industry leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives on the last Friday of every month. More than just a party, it is a space designed to foster collaboration, spark conversations, and strengthen professional and social bonds — all in a vibrant, relaxed setting.

The September edition is already generating remarkable buzz, with guests expressing excitement across Corporate Connect’s online platforms. With Praiz on stage, attendees can look forward to a night of live music, engaging conversations, and lasting connections — all set against the cozy backdrop of Trib3 Lagos in Victoria Island.

This month’s Corporate Connect Africa once again reaffirms its commitment to value, excellence, and unforgettable experiences — making it the ultimate networking-meets-nightlife event in the city.