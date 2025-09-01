Simon Ekpa’s Trial: Our courts should learn, expedite hearing of terrorism cases – NBA

… kicks against screening of new SANs by DSS, EFCC, ICPC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Monday, flayed unnecessary delays in the hearing and conclusion of terrorism-related trials in the country, stressing that some of the cases pending in courts have dragged on for years.

According to the legal body, the speedy trial and conviction of the self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra, Mr. Simon Ekpa, by the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland, should be a source of lesson to the Nigerian judiciary and the prosecuting agencies.

Ekpa was found guilty of terrorism-related charges and sentenced to six-year in prison by the Finnish court.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after he read the communique from the association’s recently concluded Annual General Conference, AGC, in Enugu, the National President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, maintained that a key takeaway from Ekpa’s case was the time it took to commence and conclude the trial.

He said: “I wish our Nigerian judiciary is watching and taking note. Also, our investigating and prosecutorial agencies.

“Investigating a case properly, getting enough evidence and building a good case before it gets to court so that the trial will go on seamlessly.

“Such that whether you are acquitted or convicted, the facts will be clear. I would rather focus on that aspect as a takeaway for the Nigerian judiciary.

“For me, that should be the focus of our attention. The time it took for this trial to go on, the way the case was built and how quickly the court resolved it.

“Not allowing such trials to go on for years without end. So that whichever way the court decides your fate, it is now open to you whether to accept it or go on appeal.

“This should be a lesson to us and I say it bearing in mind that there is a provision in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act that provides for day-to-day trials.

“Terrorism cases should go on day-to-day so that such matters are concluded and taken off the court’s list.

“Otherwise, we would be paying lip service to those provisions of the law,” The NBA President added.

Meanwhile, the NBA flayed the recent screening of lawyers shortlisted for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, by the Department of State Services, DSS.

It contended that though there is a requirement in the rules allowing the DSS, EFCC and ICPC to write confidential reports, the provision did not extend to inviting the applicants for grilling.

“Our position is that the writing of this confidential report does not require the DSS inviting them to their offices and making them fill forms as if there were suspects.

“The NEC resolution is that the NBA should set up a committee to review the guideline because in our thinking too, some of the requirements on areas they are expected to write confidential report, are such that is not for them to do.

“When you talk about ongoing trials, the courts are there and should be able to furnish that information, likewise on convictions.

“On investigations, you know that the presumption of innocence is there. Yet, these persons are suppose to fill forms disclosing all these things. We think that this may be an overkill and unnecessary.

“If the courts that are supposed to be repositories of convictions cannot speak, to what extent can we expect the DSS, the ICPC and the EFCC, that we are outsourcing the responsibility to.

“You may recall that the judges before whom you appear also write this same confidential report, likewise the heads of court.

“We have a committee. I don’t want to prejudge the work they are doing but our position is that none of these agencies should invite our members for such grilling.

“Unfortunately, our members went there without informing the association. We only found out after they had gone- in social media. They did not tell us.

“We are reaching out to the requisite agencies to avoid such a thing happening in future.

“We don’t think that is the essence of that provision in the guidelines for the conferment of the rank of senior advocate,” Osigwe, SAN, further stated.