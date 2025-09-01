‘Simon Ekpa not our member, he’s bearing his cross’ – IPOB

Simon Ekpa

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has distanced itself from Finland-based self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister, Mazi Simon Ekpa, saying he has never been a member of the movement.

IPOB, which was responding to Monday’s sentencing of Ekpa for a six-year jail term over terrorism -related activities.

According to IPoB, “the question of Simon Ekpa’s non-membership of IPOB is already judicially settled in Finland.”

IPoB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, said: “The record is clear, IPOB under oath in a Finnish court testified that Simon Ekpa has never held any position in IPOB or ESN.

“Ekpa himself under oath described himself merely as a ‘content creator,’ admitted he disowned IPOB, and boasted that he would destroy IPOB.”

IPOB insisted that it remains a nonviolent organisation, and had always renounced violence.

“Let it be recorded: IPOB is a peaceful movement registered under international law, committed to lawful self-determination. This case in Abuja is not about IPOB’s legitimacy; it is about the persecution of one man — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — for daring to demand freedom through peaceful means.”

The statement further said, “Ekpa created his own parallel contraptions: ‘Biafra Government in Exile,” “Biafra Liberation Army (BLA),” and ‘Biafra Defence Force (BDF)’ — entities repudiated and condemned by IPOB.”

IPoB said that “any narrative linking Ekpa’s personal downfall to IPOB is therefore deliberate misinformation — a calculated lie, knowingly repeated to deceive.”

The statement further alleged that linking Ekpa with IPOB was a smokescreen to undermine justice in the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It said: “The Nigerian state is orchestrating this smear campaign as a diversionary tactic, timed precisely to contaminate the upcoming ruling on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s no-case submission before Justice James Omotosho, now adjourned until 10 October 2025.”

IPoB asked:Why the unexplained delay in delivering judgment when the Federal Government has failed to establish even a prima facie case? The answer is obvious: they are buying time to inject irrelevant and extraneous narratives, such as Ekpa’s conviction, in a bid to corrupt judicial reasoning.

“This is not justice. It is judicial hostage-taking — a weaponization of the courts to sustain persecution.”

IPOB urged the global community, especially the European Union & Finland, not to allow any miscarriage of justice on Kanu based on Ekpa’s example.

“You bear direct responsibility for ensuring your judicial findings are not misrepresented abroad. The Finnish court exonerated IPOB of any link to Simon Ekpa. We demand clarity be issued to Nigeria to stop this malicious misuse.”

IPoB noted that the United Kingdom and the United States had both condemned Nigeria’s extraordinary rendition of Kanu from Kenya, urging them to ensure justice in his trial.

It also called on the United Nations to hold Nigeria accountable for prosecuting the leader of the self-determination movement in violation of the UN charter.

“The Nigerian government is persecuting a self-determination leader in violation of the UN Charter”, IPOB said

“Silence in the face of weaponised judiciary is complicity”, IPOB told the UN.