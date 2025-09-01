Simon Ekpa not our member, he bears his own cross – IPOB

By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from Finland-based separatist agitator, Mazi Simon Ekpa, insisting that he has never been a member of the movement.

Reacting to Ekpa’s recent sentencing in Finland for terrorism-related activities, IPOB said any attempt to associate him with the group was misleading.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, IPOB said the issue of Ekpa’s membership status had already been clarified in Finland.

“The record is clear. IPOB, under oath in a Finnish court, testified that Simon Ekpa has never held any position in IPOB or ESN. Ekpa himself, under oath, described himself merely as a content creator and admitted he disowned IPOB,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that it remains a nonviolent organization, registered under international law and committed to lawful self-determination. It further stated that Ekpa had created parallel groups and initiatives that were not recognized by IPOB.

IPOB also stressed that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is facing trial in Nigeria and urged that his case be treated fairly and in line with international standards.

The statement called on the international community, including the European Union, Finland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Nations, to ensure that judicial processes concerning Kanu are not influenced by unrelated cases.

“The Finnish court has already clarified that IPOB is not linked to Simon Ekpa, and we expect that this should not be misrepresented,” IPOB added.