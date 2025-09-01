Simon Ekpa jailed six years in Finland for terrorism crimes

The Päijät-Häme district court in Finland has sentenced Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafra agitator, to six years in prison after finding him guilty of multiple terrorism-related offences.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, the court ruled that Ekpa incited terrorism and participated in the activities of a terrorist organisation between August 2021 and November 2024.

According to Finnish newspaper Yle, the judges said Ekpa had used his “significant social media following” to escalate tensions in Nigeria’s south-east.

The three-member panel of judges also described him as “an influential member of a militant separatist movement whose goal was to actualise the carving out of a Biafra state from Nigeria.”

The court further established that Ekpa supplied groups in the region with weapons, explosives, and ammunition “through his network of contacts” and actively encouraged violence via posts on social media platform X.

In addition to the terrorism-related charges, Ekpa was convicted of aggravated tax fraud and violating the provisions of Finland’s Attorneys Act.

As of press time, Ekpa’s legal representatives had not issued a public statement on whether he would appeal the ruling.

Vanguard News