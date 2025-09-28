Sickle cell: Dufil, SCFN take awareness campaign to Makoko

By Japhet Davidson, LAGOS

In a bold move to tackle sickle cell ignorance and improve healthcare access in vulnerable communities, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has partnered with the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN) to launch a transformative health intervention project in Makoko, Lagos State.

The Makoko Health Intervention Project is designed as a multi-pronged effort to break the cycle of misinformation around Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through grassroots education, free screening, long-term care linkages and community partnership.

Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, said the project was driven by the company’s commitment to communities.

“This initiative is about breaking the cycle of ignorance by raising awareness and improving access to care for people living with sickle cell disease in Makoko. As a brand deeply rooted in Nigerian communities, Dufil Prima Foods is proud to support efforts that deliver real, lasting impact where it’s needed most.

“We believe this project will also serve as a pedestal for extending similar interventions across Nigeria, bringing hope to even more families affected by sickle cell disorder,” he said.

Oluwatosin Oluwagbemi-Jacob, Senior Programmes Officer at SCFN, explained the urgency of the intervention.

“Many of the people living with sickle cell in areas like Makoko don’t even know their genotype until it’s too late. This partnership with Dufil allows us to go beyond treatment: we’re empowering, educating, and connecting a forgotten community to the healthcare system,” he said.

Beyond immediate services, the initiative is anchored on long-term cultural engagement. By using local languages and community influencers, organisers believe the project will not only improve awareness but also inspire sustained health-seeking behaviour