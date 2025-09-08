SiBAN cautions public on leadership dispute, faction

By Dickson Omobola

Stakeholders in the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria, SiBAN, has warned the public against engaging with anyone parading as president.

SiBAN, in a public notice signed by Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Tony Emeka, and Secretary, Emmanuel Babalola, stated that there was an ongoing crisis within the association, leading to a faction.

SiBAN, however, said a new interim leadership, Restoration Committee, has been constituted and inaugurated to implement projects and programmes and also oversee the formation of an electoral committee that would conduct elections for the Executive Council.

The association also urged the public to ignore any website impersonating its official platform, saying the legitimate one is SiBAN.org.ng.

The notice read: “We urge all stakeholders, including government agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, and the exercise caution and not deal with any faction, as they are not recognised as the legitimate representatives of SiBAN.

“Also, the National Blockchain Policy Steering Committee, NBP-SC, is respectfully urged to recognise and engage with the legitimate representatives of SiBAN, as appointed by the newly inaugurated Restoration Committee. We kindly request that the NBP-SC update its records and interactions to reflect the duly authorised representatives of SiBAN, ensuring a legitimate and effective collaboration.

“Similarly, blockchain organisations and other entities are hereby notified to refrain from any (further) dealings with a faction of SiBAN. Pursuant to Nigerian trademarks law, our association retains exclusive rights to its intellectual property and will vigorously enforce these rights against any organisation or brand associated with unauthorised use of our name and logo.

“We advise blockchain entities, including Roqqu, ZAP, Jeroid, Presmit, ZoneX, Dantown, FlashChange, and others, to exercise due diligence and recognise our association’s protected trademarks.

“This matter is currently in court, and the association is committed to resolving the issue in accordance with the rule of law.”