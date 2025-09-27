Vice President, Kashim Shettima

The National Coalition for Renewed Transformation (NCRT) has praised Vice President Kashim Shettima for what it described as an “outstanding and historic performance” at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s address on behalf of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its president, Otunba Leke Adebodun, on Saturday, the coalition stated that Shettima’s appearance on the global stage was both a testament to his loyalty to President Tinubu and a demonstration of Nigeria’s renewed commitment to multilateralism, peace, and sustainable development.

“The Vice President carried the voice of Nigeria with dignity, conviction, and clarity,” Adebodun said. “At a time when global institutions are facing profound questions of relevance, his delivery of President Tinubu’s message at the United Nations reflected not only loyalty to the president but also loyalty to the ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers and to the aspirations of millions of citizens.”

According to the coalition, Shettima’s speech balanced “uncomfortable truths” with constructive solutions, addressing issues such as global debt, climate change, peace and security, digital innovation, the plight of Palestinians, and reform of the UN Security Council.

“When he reminded the Assembly that Africa deserves a permanent seat on the Security Council, he brought to the fore a demand long overdue. And when he declared that the Palestinian people deserve a home of their own, he underscored Nigeria’s principled stance on justice and human rights,” Adebodun added.

The group also highlighted how Shettima connected Nigeria’s domestic realities with global challenges. His references to flooding in Maiduguri, terrorism, insurgency, and unsustainable debt, it said, were “a sobering reminder that the fate of nations is interconnected.”

For the coalition, Shettima’s performance underscored the strong partnership between him and the president. “There is no daylight between them. The Vice President did not merely read a text; he embodied the philosophy of Renewed Hope and presented Nigeria’s case with passion and precision,” Adebodun stressed.

NCRT further argued that Shettima’s remarks will shape international policy debates, particularly Nigeria’s calls for reform of the global financial system, inclusive taxation, asset recovery, and access to climate finance for developing nations.

“Vice President Shettima has given Nigerians a reason to be proud,” the coalition said. “His presence in New York was a strong demonstration that Nigeria, under President Tinubu, is ready to lead Africa and engage the world with confidence.”

The group urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from Shettima’s UNGA outing, describing it as proof of intelligent loyalty to both the president and people.

