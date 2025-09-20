Shettima to lead Nigerian delegation to UNGA 2025

VP Shettima

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to open on September 23, 2025, in New York, United States.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Vice President will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, alongside other Ministers and senior government officials.

The ministry explained that Nigeria’s participation would provide an opportunity to engage in global discourse on peace, security, development, climate change, and other pressing international challenges.

According to the ministry, Nigeria’s engagement will be guided by its strategic priorities, focusing on economic growth, international peace and security, human rights, humanitarian assistance, justice and international law, disarmament, and cooperation against terrorism, drug trafficking, and crime prevention.

Vice President Shettima is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 24, where he will present Nigeria’s national statement.

His remarks will highlight the country’s contributions to global peace, regional security, and measures to tackle climate change.

Beyond the General Debate, Nigeria will also participate in several high-level side events. These include the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia; a roundtable on energy, oil and gas, and security in the Gulf of Guinea; and the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium hosted by the African Peer Review Mechanism, which will focus on digital transformation, fintech, and AfCFTA’s digital trade policy framework.

The ministry stressed that Nigeria’s participation at UNGA 2025 would reinforce its commitment to multilateralism and global solidarity in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

This year’s session of the UNGA is themed “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights.” The theme underscores global commitment to inclusivity, cooperation, and the pursuit of shared solutions, while reaffirming the UN’s role in fostering peace, development, and respect for human rights.