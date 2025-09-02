Shettima thanks Tinubu, Nigerians on 59th birthday

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for their kind words and prayers on his 59th birthday.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Shettima also extended appreciation to governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and cabinet members for their solidarity.

He further thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, community figures, and countless Nigerians from all walks of life who reached out with words of kindness.

“Today, as I reflect upon the goodwill messages that reached me from across Nigeria and beyond, I see life breathed into this eternal truth.

“I am deeply moved by the prayers and goodwill, particularly from my boss, President Bola Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“And our beloved mother of the nation, the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of my 59th birthday.

“Mr President, your heartfelt message, steeped in warmth and comradeship, has touched me profoundly.

“This feeling, as you know, is mutual. The bond we share, anchored in loyalty and service, is one I will never take for granted.

“I have watched you shoulder the burden of difficult choices, steering our nation through turbulent waters into a harbour of stability that promises abundance.

“To serve alongside you, under your visionary and people-centred leadership, in shaping our nation’s destiny through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is an honour and lifelong lesson,” he said.

Shettima said the prayers and solidarity of Nigerians reminded him of the sacred responsibility that public service imposes upon leaders.

“As I meditate on these tokens of goodwill, I am renewed in purpose and fortified in spirit. Nigeria’s greatest days still lie ahead.

“With unity of will, clarity of vision, and fidelity to our shared aspirations, we shall overcome trials and bequeath a secure, prosperous, and just nation.

“Thank you all, and may God continue to bless our dear country,” Shettima prayed.

