Shettima departs Nigeria for New York to attend 80th UNGA

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, holding in New York, United States of America.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session will take place between Monday, September 22, and Sunday, September 28.

Nkwocha said Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu, would deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the global event and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.

He revealed that the vice-president would announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate.

Vanguard News