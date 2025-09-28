Shettima departs New York for Germany after UNGA 80

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during his participation, Shettima received commendation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

He also promoted Nigeria’s $ 200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom on trade, defense, and migration.

Shettima delivered President Tinubu’s national statement, calling for urgent UN reforms and advocating for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council for Nigeria.

The Vice-President also demanded African control over the continent’s 700 billion dollars mineral wealth and highlighted Nigeria’s digital inclusion initiatives.

Additionally, he collaborated with the Gates Foundation to expand access to healthcare and education, and positioned Nigeria as a natural hub for the $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport by cabinet ministers who were part of the UNGA80 delegation, along with officials from the Nigerian Mission.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria following his engagements in Germany.

Vanguard News