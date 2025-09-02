Shettima a symbol of loyalty, hope – Omo-Agege

Vice President Kashim Shettima epitomises the virtues of loyalty to ideals, vision, relationships and hope of a Nigeria driven by belief that the people can be returned to prosperity with the ongoing fundamental reforms of the economy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, has said.

In a goodwill message to the vice president on his 59th birthday, Senator Omo-Agege said in the midst of the challenges that usually characterise change and reforms, the former governor of Borno State has stood firm in his belief and consistent message that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is on the right track.

Omo-Agege said these in a statement by Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser.

He said: “As chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT), Senator Shettima, true to the assignment from the President, has been passionate in driving a new economic governance framework and ensuring a robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation module.

“With the calibre of top level economists and entrepreneurs that make up the EMT, the intellectualism, passion, leadership and vision of the Vice President have been at play in fostering the atmosphere of commitment and shared purpose in the team”, the Obarisi of Urhoboland stated.

He reiterated his belief that President Tinubu made the best choice in having Senator Shettima as partner in the onerous task of reshaping Nigeria.

“Vice President Shettima is intellectually driven, espouses a broad and egalitarian vision of Nigeria, and strongly believes in a united country,” Omo-Agege said.

“I rejoice with His Excellency Vice President Shettima on this special occasion of his birthday and pray Almighty God to reinforce his strength and passion for the tasks ahead.

“Happy birthday, my friend and brother, on behalf of my family and associates.”