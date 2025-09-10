Sheath your swords, Ondo elders urge Aiyedatiwa, Tunji-Ojo

— Say state cannot afford endless political crisis

— Promise “absolute figures” for Tinubu in 2027, laud federal appointments, projects in Ondo

— Governor’s aide insists no rift with Minister

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, under the aegis of the Ondo Mandate Elders Forum, have intervened in what they described as a perceived rift between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, urging both leaders to work in harmony.

Rising from a meeting at the residence of their leader and former Commissioner for Works, Chief Erastus Akeju, the elders called for peace and reconciliation, stressing that the state cannot afford an unending political crisis.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Forum’s facilitator, Chief Demola Ijabiyi, said the group had resolved to bring both Aiyedatiwa and Tunji-Ojo to the table for dialogue.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa is our governor, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is our son too. Both of them are leaders of this state. We will call them and we will insist on peace,” Ijabiyi said.

He explained that the Forum was formed to strengthen party unity, stabilize the political environment, and prevent disputes from degenerating into full-blown crises.

On the 2027 presidential election, Ijabiyi assured that Ondo would deliver “absolute figures” for President Bola Tinubu, noting the state’s nearly two million registered voters. He also thanked Tinubu for appointments and ongoing federal projects in the state, while pledging to mobilize elders and youths alike for future elections.

However, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Political Matters, Smart Omodunbi, dismissed claims of a rift, describing them as fiction.

“There is no quarrel between the Governor and the Minister that warrants mediation,” Omodunbi said. “They enjoy a cordial relationship anchored on mutual respect and service delivery. The so-called quarrel is an invention of desperate political actors looking to stir division where none exists.”

Elders present at the meeting included Chief Erastus Akeju; former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Sehinde Kumuyi; former Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Pastor Femi Agagu; Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin; Chief Korede Duyile; Hon. Ebenezer Alabi; Chief Bailey Arohunmolase; Chief Femi Bakare; Senator Yele Omogunwa, and several others.