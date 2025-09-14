Shalamar to storm Abuja for 65th Independence anniversary concert

By Juliet Ebirim

Legendary American R&B group, Shalamar, will headline a major concert in Abuja on October 4, as part of events marking the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The Grammy-winning trio, made up of Howard Hewett, Carolyn Griffey and Jeffrey Daniel, is scheduled to perform at the International Conference Centre, where fans will be treated to a catalogue of their timeless hits, including ‘A Night to Remember’ and ‘I Can Make You Feel Good.’

The show, promoted by iCreate Africa in collaboration with First Culture Limited, is expected to draw both old-school music lovers and younger audiences, bridging the gap through music.

Describing the event as a major cultural moment, Chief Executive Officer of iCreate Africa, Bright Jaja, noted that Shalamar’s inclusion of Nigeria in their global tour honours decades of support from fans in the country.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shalamar to Abuja this Independence Weekend. Their decision to include Nigeria on their tour is not just an honour, but a long-overdue gift to a vibrant community of music lovers who have carried their legacy for decades. Our goal is to fill a major gap in the entertainment space by creating unforgettable experiences for mature audiences who rarely get events tailored to them. The music that raised a generation is coming home for what will be a nostalgic, music-filled trip down memory lane, as Shalamar will perform all their classic hit songs, backed by a 7-piece live band.”

Promising an evening of nostalgia and memorable performances, Tunde Babalola, First Culture’s Creative Director, said the concert would serve as “a musical bridge between the past and present, curated to evoke thrills, nostalgia and goose bumps.”

In a video message ahead of the concert, the group expressed excitement about returning to Nigeria. Jeffrey Daniel, credited with pioneering the dance move later known as the “moonwalk,” promised that the Abuja performance would indeed be “a night to remember.”

Shalamar, widely regarded as one of the leading funk and soul groups of their era, sold more than 25 million records worldwide before their classic lineup split in the 1980s. The group last performed in Nigeria in 1982 with sold-out shows at the National Arts Theatre, Lagos, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan and the then University of Ife (now called Obafemi Awolowo University).