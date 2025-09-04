Shagari LGA Youths voice security fears, seek urgent government intervention

Rising concerns over banditry and kidnappings in Shagari Local Government Area have prompted youths to call for swift government action.

During an online meeting, participants expressed frustration and said they are exploring lawful ways to improve community safety.

The Member representing Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, according to a statement signed by Bello Bala Shagari Yariman Shagari, Youth Activist, urged patience, due process, and broader consultation.

Youth activist Bello Bala Shagari (Yariman Shagari) appealed for immediate government intervention, including the deployment of security personnel to reassure residents.

He added that, should authorities approve structured community-safety initiatives, local youths are willing to undergo training conducted under the law.