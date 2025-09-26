Seyi Tinubu to headline TMnews Summit 2025

TMnews has selected Founder of the Cityboy Movement, Seyi Tinubu, as the keynote speaker at the 12th annual TMnews summit due to his commitment to humanitarian service, youth empowerment and social development.

The organisation said Seyi has also initiated and supported numerous projects that provide platforms, resources and opportunities for young people to thrive.

According to them, he will also be honoured with the Inspiring Youth Ambassador Award due to these contributions at the event scheduled for Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Speaking about the event, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Producer of TMnews Summit, Temidayo Babalola, said: “Seyi Tinubu’s inclusion as a guest speaker reflects the core of what TMnews Summit represents which is, leadership, responsibility, and collaboration. His efforts in youth empowerment and humanitarian development align perfectly with this year’s theme, making his voice not just relevant but essential to the conversation.”

Other dignitaries expected are the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali; and Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako.