Seven pupils injured as explosive device detonates in Benue school

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — Seven pupils of LGEA Primary School, Ater, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, sustained varying degrees of injuries on Tuesday after an explosive device detonated while they were unknowingly playing with it.

The victims — identified as Abigail Terseer (Primary Five), William Msaaga and Tyolumun Deborah (Primary Six), Terseer Mhenuter (Primary Three), Mzungwega Mnengeuter (Primary Two), and Aondohemba Luper (Primary One) — reportedly found the device in one of the classrooms, suspected to have been left behind by security operatives during operations against bandits in the area.

A source said the children, unaware of the danger, pulled off the safety pin, triggering a loud explosion that injured all seven.

Confirming the incident, the Education Secretary of Ukum LGA, Felix Igbanongo, said panic gripped villagers who mistook the blast for an attack.

“The little kids went to school early in the morning and found a device. Not knowing what it was, they played with it until one of them removed the pin. The explosion was so loud that villagers ran in different directions. Thank God none of the children died,” he said.

Igbanongo added that the victims were rushed to St. Anthony’s Hospital, Zaki Biam, for treatment. One pupil with a serious eye injury was later referred to Makurdi for specialized care.

Executive Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Grace Adagba, and Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Margaret Adamu, visited the hospital alongside other officials to assess the pupils’ condition.

Dr. Adagba expressed concern, assuring that the government would support their recovery and repair school facilities damaged by the incident. “These children are very dear to us and to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia. We are here to ensure they receive proper care and return to school soon,” she said.

Dr. Adamu commended the Ukum LGA Chairman, Jonathan Modi, for his swift intervention, as well as the management of St. Anthony’s Hospital for providing timely medical attention.

The LGA Chairman disclosed that investigations were ongoing to trace the source of the explosive. He confirmed that three pupils were already set for discharge, while one remained in critical condition.

The hospital’s Managing Director, Rev. Sr. Susan Tonguve, confirmed the children had been stabilized, noting that only one was still facing a severe eye challenge.

Parents of the victims, represented by Mr. Mnzungwega Yongo, thanked the state government for its prompt response.

Police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, also confirmed the incident, adding that an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had been deployed to the school to assess the environment.