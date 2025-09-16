Seven injured as two trucks collide in Ogbomosho

Illustrative photo.

Oyo Fire Service says no fewer than seven persons were injured when two trucks collided at Arinkinkin in the Agric area in Ogbomosho.

The Chairman of the service, Mr. Morouf Akinwande, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Akinwande said the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, and the state fire service personnel, led by CFM Oladejo Kola, responded swiftly to the incident.

According to him, one of the trucks loaded with unidentified chemicals burst into flames when it collided.

“The agency’s officers swiftly swung into action and curtailed the fire from spreading to the truck loaded with grains,” he said.

He said the firemen were able to completely extinguish the fire, adding that the fire affected only the truck with the chemical, while the second truck was saved.

He said seven persons were rescued with minor injuries and taken to Bowen Teaching Hospital by Federal Road Safety Corps officials in Ogbomoso Division for medical attention.

He said that normal vehicular movement had been restored to the area.

