Service Chiefs deserve commendation, not destructive criticisms – CSOs

By Henry Obetta

A civil society coalition groups, Campaign Against Injustice, has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore the call for the removal of service chiefs, saying destructive criticisms as being witnessed now would discourage the Nigerian Army who are daily laying down their lives to ‘keep Nigeria as one.’

The group, in a statement by its convener, Abbey Jolaosho, said it’s difficult to blame the service chiefs alone and called for their removal whenever things go wrong without critically examining the situation.

Reacting to the call for the removal of service chiefs by Northern Ethnic National Forum, CAI, said Nigerians should encourage the Nigerian Army for the services they have rendered and continue to render, adding that a lot of them paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not in jeopardy.

The group said that apart from the fact that terrorism is a worldwide phenomenon, the military have “suffered a lot of setbacks in terms of equipment, remuneration and other factors that should be taken care by the governors and other officials at the local government levels in term of good governance to discourage those taking arms against the country because of frustration and hardships.”

CAI, however, praised the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede for leading from the front.

“We have noticed the zeal with which the Chief of Army Staff has conducted himself in recent times in terms of Nigeria’s Army motivation and welfare. This is highly commendable,” CAI said.

The group, however, praised President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which has improved on the welfare and allowance to the military.

On the daily allowance which was N1,500 before it was increased by President Tinubu, the group said the Nigerian Army has done well if the number of operations they’re involved in across Nigeria is put into consideration.

The group also urged the governors and local government chairmen across the country to “up their game and support President Tinubu’s Agenda as more money are being released to them.”

It said: “People’s scrutiny should be directed towards the governors and council officials who now have more than triple allocation to make life easy for the people and also the military, instead of transferring their anger and aggression to the service chiefs who are doing all what is humanly possible to get rid of the insurgency ravaging Nigeria.

“We know that kinetic method is just about 25 per cent while the non kinetic ( good governance etal) would take care of the remaining 75 per cent.

“It is because of these unhealthy criticisms that you now have a lot of deserters and others not willing to join the Nigerian Army.”