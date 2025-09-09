SERAP urges Akpabio to uphold constitution, reinstate Suspended Natasha without delay

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Nigerian Senate to immediately reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and allow her to resume legislative duties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SERAP said the Kogi Central lawmaker’s suspension, which began in March after a heated altercation during plenary, has ended and should not be extended under any pretext.

“There is no law in Nigeria that prevents the resumption of her legislative duties pending the hearing and determination of the case(s) in court. This travesty of justice must end,” the organisation said.

SERAP accused the Senate of using pending court cases as an excuse to block Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return, warning that such an action undermines the rule of law. It stressed that the senator, who had formally notified the Clerk of the National Assembly of her intention to resume on September 4, must be allowed back to the chamber.

The group further demanded the immediate payment of all her outstanding salaries and allowances for the duration of the suspension.

Describing the suspension as a violation of both domestic and international human rights guarantees, SERAP cited the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“No one should ever be punished for ‘speaking without permission’. Being a senator does not deprive Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan of her fundamental human rights,” SERAP added.

“The Senate should be setting an example by upholding the rule of law and promoting and protecting fundamental human rights, not stamping them out,” the organisation stressed.