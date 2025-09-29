Senior Civil Servants threaten solidarity strike with PENGASSAN against Dangote

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA—The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, has vowed to join the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, in solidarity strike action if the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery fails to reinstate workers allegedly dismissed for union activities.

In a statement issued in Abuja, ASCSN President, Shehu Mohammed, described the reported sack of union members as a “gross violation” of Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of association, and a breach of International Labour Organization, ILO, conventions ratified by Nigeria.

“Such acts are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated in a democracy. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with TUC and PENGASSAN in demanding the immediate reinstatement of all affected workers, as well as an independent investigation into Dangote Refinery’s anti-labour practices,” Mohammed declared.

The union warned that failure to resolve the matter swiftly could trigger wider industrial unrest, stressing that “an injury to one worker is an injury to all.”

ASCSN also commended the TUC for placing affiliates on standby for possible nationwide action, saying it was prepared to join “in full force” should Dangote Group fail to comply.

“This is a defining moment for Nigeria’s labour movement. No employer, no matter how influential, will be allowed to trample on the rights and dignity of workers,” Mohammed added.

The dispute between PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery has continued to escalate despite appeals for dialogue, raising fears of a broader shutdown across critical sectors if solidarity actions are triggered.