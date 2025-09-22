Senegalese Defence Minister hails ECOWAS peace mission in Guinea-Bissau

Gen. Birame Diop (rtd), Senegalese Minister of Defence during a visit to Economic Community of West African States Stabilisation Support Mission in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB).

Senegal’s Defence Minister, Gen. Birame Diop (rtd), has praised the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) for its role in maintaining peace.

A statement by Maj. Yahaya Kabara, ESSMGB Public Information Officer, on Monday said Diop gave the commendation during a visit to the mission’s headquarters in Bissau.

He was joined by Guinea-Bissau’s Defence Minister, Mr Dionysio Cabi, and Senegal’s Ambassador, Moussa Ndoye.

Diop lauded Force Commander Brig.-Gen. Edward Odinya Ojabo, in his briefing on the mission’s work, urged troops to maintain discipline, unity, and mutual respect.

He emphasized the importance of tolerance, cooperation, and solidarity, while advising them to respect local authorities and refrain from exacerbating the hardships.

“The image of ECOWAS and contributing countries must be preserved at all times,” Diop said.

Ojabo, in response, thanked the delegation and highlighted the mission’s progress and challenges.

