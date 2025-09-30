Senator Imasuen to receive Award for Grassroots Representation

ABUJA – The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Neda Imasuen, will be honoured with the Award for Excellence in Grassroots Representation at the 2025 edition of the Megastar Man of the Decade Awards (MMTDA).

Organisers said Imasuen was selected for his “superior legislative representation and consistent advocacy for grassroots development,” which they noted has positively impacted communities across Edo South.

In a letter co-signed by Dr. Adeniyi Ifetayo, Executive Producer of the awards, and Seunmanuel Faleye, Chairman of the awards committee, the organisers explained that Imasuen’s recognition followed a rigorous screening process that evaluated legislative performance, community impact, and advocacy for inclusiveness in governance.

The letter stated that through a blend of national legislative advocacy and local empowerment programmes, Imasuen had ensured that the people of Edo South felt the tangible benefits of representation beyond Abuja politics. His grassroots interventions were said to have promoted social inclusion, created opportunities for youth and women, and strengthened participatory governance in Edo State.

Responding to the announcement after receiving the notification letter from the Executive Producer of the award on Tuesday, Senator Imasuen expressed appreciation for the recognition and pledged full support and attendance at the event.

The 2025 ceremony, themed “Building Tomorrow Together,” is scheduled for 17 October at The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Abuja. Former EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, will deliver the keynote address, while Channels TV’s Geffery Uzono and award-winning broadcaster Monique D’Vibe will serve as co-hosts. The event will be broadcast live on Channels TV.

Past recipients of the prestigious award include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Chief Mike Adenuga, Chief Dele Momodu, and Stephanie Busari.

According to Ifetayo, this year’s edition will also launch a corporate social responsibility initiative targeted at renovating under-resourced public schools nationwide. The project aims to modernise classrooms, provide clean water and sanitary facilities, and furnish schools to create conducive learning environments for children in underserved communities.

For Senator Imasuen, the recognition underscores his growing reputation as a champion of grassroots representation, whose legislative advocacy and community-driven initiatives continue to shape development in Edo South.