Senator Dafinone hails Shettima at 59, describes VP as ‘beacon of hope’

Vice President, Shettima

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has joined well-wishers across the country to celebrate Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 59th birthday, describing him as a leader whose “resilience and commitment to national unity inspire Nigerians across divides.”

In a goodwill message personally signed and released on Tuesday, Dafinone said the Vice President’s life was not just a matter of years but “a remarkable journey of service and uncommon leadership.” He added: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central, I heartily felicitate with His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, as he marks this milestone.”

The Delta lawmaker commended Shettima for what he called his “patriotic statesmanship,” stressing that his interventions in governance had continued to strengthen peace and sustainable development. “Over the years, you have distinguished yourself as a leader who puts the nation first,” Dafinone noted.

Turning to the Tinubu administration’s agenda, the senator pointed out that the Vice President’s role had been pivotal. “Your support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has helped lay the foundation for economic revival, security reforms, and social stability,” he said.

He praised Shettima’s leadership style, highlighting his humility and political dexterity. “Your humility, intellect, and sagacity make you a beacon of hope for a new generation of leaders,” Dafinone declared, adding that the Vice President’s influence extended beyond politics to nation-building.

At 59, according to Dafinone, Shettima stands as “a shining example of purposeful leadership and unyielding loyalty to the Nigerian project.” The senator maintained that the country was fortunate to have him at the heart of governance at what he described as “a critical juncture in our history.”

The senator also offered prayers for the Vice President’s continued wellbeing. “It is my earnest prayer that Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, strength, and long life as you dedicate yourself to the service of our great nation,” he said.

Dafinone’s tribute adds to the chorus of messages pouring in from political leaders nationwide as Shettima marks the new age. Many see the Vice President as one of the pillars of stability within the Tinubu administration.

Concluding his statement, Dafinone reaffirmed his confidence in Shettima’s leadership: “Nigeria needs men of courage and vision at this time. At 59, Your Excellency remains proof that loyalty and service can chart the course of a better future.”