Senator Buba advocates non-kinetic approach to tackle insecurity

Senator Shehu Umar Buba, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has called for a paradigm shift in how Nigeria tackles conflict, suggesting the adoption of a non-kinetic approach alongside military responses.

The lawmaker, who made the recommendation in a media chat, emphasized that while government forces’ operations may silence conflict temporarily, only dialogue, reconciliation, and socio-economic renewal can build lasting peace.

Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District, is championing strategies rooted in dialogue and peacebuilding as more effective alternatives to force. His advocacy is not only political but also academic, drawing from years of research in conflict management and peace studies.

“My main objective is to translate my academic research into tangible policy,” he said. “Insecurity cannot be defeated by force alone. Diplomacy, community engagement, and reintegration strategies are indispensable tools for stability. Sometimes, to achieve peace, you must engage directly or indirectly with the enemy. That’s not weakness—it’s wisdom.”

Buba’s nuanced analysis links insecurity to multiple drivers: insurgency to mishandled grievances, banditry to unregulated mining and climate change, and ethno-religious conflicts to unchecked preaching and land disputes. This complexity, he argues, explains why a purely military response often escalates rather than resolves violence.

Beyond national advocacy, the senator has initiated local interventions in Bauchi, including food distribution, fertilizer support, and the establishment of skill acquisition centres. He laments the collapse of once-thriving industries like the Galambi cattle ranch and Zaki Flour Company, noting that reviving them is critical to addressing hunger and unemployment—factors that fuel insecurity.

Buba’s push for non-kinetic strategies has attracted criticism, with detractors accusing him of sympathizing with bandits. He said such claims are politically motivated, insisting his focus remains on evidence-based solutions. Despite mounting calls to contest the governorship election in 2027, Buba’s immediate priority is his senatorial mandate.

“We should set aside political differences and work together for a better Nigeria,” the legislator urged. “My mission is national development, and I believe we should all strive for the same goal—whether in government or in our private lives.”

Buba has repeatedly pressed for complementing military action with dialogue. He points to global evidence showing that negotiations succeed in over 90 percent of cases, including in Nigeria—such as the release of some kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls in 2017, and freedom of thousands of abductees coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) led Nuhu Ribadu.

Armed with a Master’s degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Management, and currently pursuing a PhD, Senator Buba has consistently argued that reintegration and community-driven initiatives offer more durable solutions than the barrel of a gun.

Buba’s master’s dissertation on the farmer-herder crisis in Plateau State was so practical that the state government adopted its recommendations. His ongoing doctoral research—supervised by Professors Elias N. Lamle and Sule Raphael—explores the “Drivers and Evolution of Banditry in Zamfara and Kaduna States,” employing an inclusive methodology that engages victims, communities, and even perpetrators.