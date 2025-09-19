Senator Bassey hails release of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia

…vows no citizen will suffer injustice abroad

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Senator Aniekan Bassey, has applauded the dramatic release of three Nigerians wrongfully detained in Saudi Arabia on allegations of drug trafficking, declaring it a clear victory for justice and a resounding statement of Nigeria’s determination to protect its citizens anywhere in the world.

Those freed include Mrs. Maryam Hussain Abdullahi, Mr. Abdullahi Bahijja Aminu, and Mr. Abdulhamid Saddieq, who had been unjustly held over crimes they did not commit. Their vindication, Senator Bassey said, underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s unwavering resolve to ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned to face persecution or punishment without cause.

In a powerful statement on Thursday, Bassey commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah for their dogged and united effort in securing the freedom of the detainees. She described their synergy as “a triumph of coordinated diplomacy and a bold assertion of Nigeria’s sovereign responsibility to its people.”

“This landmark resolution sends a strong and unambiguous message: Nigeria will never fold its arms while its innocent citizens are unjustly punished in foreign lands. We will stand with our people, defend their rights, and ensure justice prevails,” Bassey declared.

However, the lawmaker was quick to caution Nigerians abroad to respect the laws of their host countries, warning that reckless conduct not only endangers individuals but also risks tarnishing Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

“While we will always defend the innocent, Nigerians must also be responsible ambassadors wherever they go. Obey local laws, uphold our values, and protect our nation’s integrity,” she urged.

Senator Bassey reaffirmed the Senate Committee’s readiness to continue intervening in matters affecting Nigerians overseas, stressing that the case in Saudi Arabia is a reminder of both government’s responsibility and citizens’ duty.

The release has been widely hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough and a powerful demonstration of Nigeria’s growing commitment to shield its citizens from injustice beyond its borders.