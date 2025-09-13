Senate vs Natasha: Labour Party demands Kogi Senator’s immediate reinstatement

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has demanded the immediate reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan after the expiration of her six-month suspension, citing democratic principles and her constituents’ rights.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Tony Akeni, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the party was made aware of the position of an American diplomat on the face-off between the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He noted that the US diplomat had highlighted a letter by a Gambian lawmaker Fatoumatta Njai, who condemned the Nigerian Senate’s defiance of a court order reinstating Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said, “In the view of the American diplomat, the ‘abuse of the rule of law by the Nigerian senate against a subsisting court judgment which, since July 4, 2025, nullified the suspension of Sen. Natasha and implicitly ordered her unhindered return to the senate, is shameful for your country,” referring to Nigeria.

For background, the LP spokesperson explained that Gambia is a small West African country of about 2.79 million citizens. The country’s 6th Parliament of 53 elected members and five lawmakers appointed by their president, according to their constitution, were inaugurated in 2022.

He added, “The Gambian lawmaker, Hon. Fattoumatta Njai of the Gender and Children’s Welfare Committee, who is also a member of the Pan-Africa Parliament, did not just speak. She wrote her thoughts in fire for the world and posterity to bear record.

“Condemning the imperious power play by the Nigeria Senate President and his National Assembly secretariat, Hon. Njai of The Gambia urged the Nigeria Senate to immediately reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“In her letter dated September 9, 2025 which the US diplomat shared, Hon. Fattoumatta Njai pointed out that Sen. Natasha’s prolonged suspension by the Akpabio senate disobeys the court judgment of July 4, 2025, which unequivocally overturned her six-month suspension.

“Stating that the Nigerian senate’s disobedience of a court ruling undermines West Africa’s democratic civilization, the Gambian lawmaker condemned the Nigeria Senate’s refusal to admit Akpoti-Uduaghan back to the senate under any guise.

“In ringing words Hon. Njai wrote: ‘The Senate (of Nigeria) should obey the courts. In law, one must comply first, then challenge,” stating that the continued debarment of Natasha from the senate was a “total affront to the rule of law and a threat to dissenting voices.

“Warning that silencing Akpoti-Uduaghan sends a bad signal across West Africa, she further wrote: ‘Leadership is not about silencing voices, especially those who speak truth with courage and integrity. Natasha represents the hopes of millions of women and youths across Nigeria and beyond.’

“Justice delayed is justice denied… Nigeria needs all its voices at the table. Senator Natasha must resume her duties without further delay.”

He noted that legal luminaries including former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had in separate interventions criticised the Senate’s continued disobedience to court orders in the matter.

Akeni further said, “As Labour Party, we join our voice to the earnest advice of the Gambian Parliamentarian and the two eminent legal luminaries of Nigeria whose salient insights we share.

“Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Justice Minister Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, a word is enough for the wise.”