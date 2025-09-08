Sen Katung decries renewed violence in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has expressed concern over the renewed wave of attacks on communities in Southern Kaduna, describing the loss of lives as tragic.

The Senator’s reaction follows a series of violent incidents in the region within the past two weeks. On August 25, 2025, gunmen attacked Angwan Rimi, Kamaru, in Chawai Chiefdom of Kauru Local Government Area, killing seven people and injuring others. Days later, another incident occurred in Wakeh community in Agunu District of Kachia Local Government, where eight residents lost their lives, several were injured, and houses in Wakeh and neighbouring Gadanaji were set ablaze.

On Sunday evening, September 7, another attack was reported at U/Kaninkon, Mile 1, in Kaninkon Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government, where one resident, Musa Shok, was killed.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Katung extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured. He noted that the recurring incidents remain a major concern for communities in the area.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in these attacks. Our people deserve to live in peace and security,” he said.

The Senator assured constituents of his continued engagement with the Federal Government, Kaduna State authorities, and security agencies to improve protection in rural communities.

“I will continue to advocate for greater deployment of security personnel, enhanced intelligence sharing, and proactive measures to safeguard farming communities. The safety of our people remains a priority,” he added.

Senator Katung also appealed for calm and urged residents to cooperate with security operatives to prevent further attacks.

“We must remain united to address these challenges. Our resilience as a people will see us through,” he said.